Dua Lipa is a blond bombshell in the trailer for ‘Argylle,’ starring Henry Cavill

Simply refer to her as Dua Lipa, movie star.

Lipa, 26, stars alongside Henry Cavill in “Argylle,” the upcoming spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn of “Kingsman,” and debuts a blond bob in the trailer.

Lipa dances with Cavill in the video, dressed in a gold sequined gown and with platinum hair teased.

One fan commented on her Instagram post, “BLONDUA.”

Lipa isn’t the only one who changed up her look for the film; Cavill has short, spiked hair, which contrasts with his longer “Superman” locks.

The film, which will premiere on Apple TV+ and stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, and others, is based on Ellie Conway’s novel of the same name, which will be released this September.

According to the Wikipedia page for the film, the plot revolves around a spy (Cavill) who suffers from amnesia and is duped into believing he is a mere novelist. He vows vengeance once he regains his abilities.

Lipa is currently on tour with her “Future Nostalgia” album, and she recently stepped out with temporary bangs in her long black hair. She has, however, previously experimented with blond, red, and pink chunks.

Maybe her new acting career will inspire even more looks.