Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:29 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Dua Lipa is a blond bombshell in the trailer for ‘Argylle,’ starring Henry Cavill

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:29 am
Dua Lipa
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Simply refer to her as Dua Lipa, movie star.

Lipa, 26, stars alongside Henry Cavill in “Argylle,” the upcoming spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn of “Kingsman,” and debuts a blond bob in the trailer.

Lipa dances with Cavill in the video, dressed in a gold sequined gown and with platinum hair teased.

One fan commented on her Instagram post, “BLONDUA.”

Lipa isn’t the only one who changed up her look for the film; Cavill has short, spiked hair, which contrasts with his longer “Superman” locks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARV (@marv_films)

The film, which will premiere on Apple TV+ and stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, and others, is based on Ellie Conway’s novel of the same name, which will be released this September.

According to the Wikipedia page for the film, the plot revolves around a spy (Cavill) who suffers from amnesia and is duped into believing he is a mere novelist. He vows vengeance once he regains his abilities.

Lipa is currently on tour with her “Future Nostalgia” album, and she recently stepped out with temporary bangs in her long black hair. She has, however, previously experimented with blond, red, and pink chunks.

Maybe her new acting career will inspire even more looks.

 

Read More

30 mins ago
Molly-Mae Hague goes make-up free in this stunning natural shot in Mexico

MOLLY-MAE HAGE flaunted her natural beauty while applying make-up on the beach...
51 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian shows off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq's birthday party after raising eyebrows with her tiny frame

KHLOE KARDASHIAN showed off her thong in a see-through dress while celebrating...
1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian finally speaks out about Tristan Thompson's love child scandal

Khloé Kardashian, a reality TV star and model, has spoken out about...
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a skimpy dress while out with friends in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian stepped out with friends in West Hollywood on Wednesday, flaunting...
1 hour ago
The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II's engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband,...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton says she will "never forget" how Meghan treated her

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton will 'not forget' how Meghan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shane Warne
7 mins ago
Shane Warne’s body has arrived in Australia ahead of his state funeral

Shane Warne's body was flown back to Australia yesterday. His family, including...
14 mins ago
I had three babies in a year, and they are not triplets

Three is definitely a crowd for this single mom. Stephanie Hansen has...
pregnant women
17 mins ago
The strangest items discovered inside pregnant women, according to a midwife

When a woman is about to give birth, you'd expect to find...
21 mins ago
Haters call a soldier ripped for lip fillers a “national security threat.”

This British beauty queen-turned-soldier is giving her detractors a hard time. Georgie...
Adsence Ad 300X600