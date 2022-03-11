Dua Lipa puts on a racy show, grabbing her cleavage through a tight black jumpsuit with semi-transparent panels and sultry snaps

Dua Lipa’s latest slew of snaps, which she posted to Instagram on Friday, sent temperatures soaring.

The singer, 26, put on a racy performance for her adoring fans in a glossy black jumpsuit with sheer panels and cutout sleeves.

She certainly put on a provocative performance, grabbing her cleavage through the tight outfit and accessorising with an oversized gold pendant necklace.

The Hallucinate songstress completed her look with a pair of charcoal leather gloves that she quickly used to form a heart shape.

She looked stunning in a pair of gold earrings and a matching ring set with a shimmering red stone.

She teased in her caption: ‘good witch?’ while wearing her raven tresses in a tousled ponytail up-do. ‘Or a wicked witch?’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua took to Instagram on Thursday to tease the release of their new single Sweetest Pie with a sneak preview of the video, which is set to be released on Friday.

‘#SWEETESTPIE OUT AT MIDNIGHT BE READY,’ Megan, 30, wrote in the caption, while Dua Lipa, 26, said Wednesday, ‘So excited i’m crying sugary icing out of my tear ducts!!!!!!’

The Houston native was seen in a clip of the video for the track, directed by Dave Meyers, wearing a black leather ensemble with a plunging top and a black hat with a large brim.

The musical artist, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, wore a multi-level gold choker as she danced alongside the London native, who wore a black gown with gold embellishments and a large golden headpiece in one scene of the video.

In another scene, Megan is seen lunging forward, her hands flashing a middle finger.