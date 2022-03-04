Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 03:01 am
Dua Lipa Takes Back Her Viral TikTok Dance That Caused Her “Grief”

Dua Lipa

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on March 3, the 26-year-old revealed how she “reclaimed” her dance for “One Kiss” after people mocked her moves when the video went viral in 2018.

“When I look back on it, and the reason that we’re talking about this, is because I’ve brought it back,” she said on The Tonight Show. “I’m doing it on my tour; I’m reclaiming it.”

Not only is Dua overcoming the criticism, but she claims it has inspired her to become a better musician. “It caused me a lot of pain because I was being bullied online,” she added. “It wasn’t very pleasant. I can look at it from a different angle. I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become.”

Dua is now performing the viral dance during her tour performance of “Don’t Start Now.” The infamous choreography originally consisted of Dua twisting her hips back and forth while remaining mostly motionless, which many thought was uninteresting.

“I don’t understand how someone who can sing so well doesn’t have rhythm,” one YouTube commenter said, while another compared Dua’s dance moves to those of a Sim character.

After kicking off her Future Nostalgia tour last month, Dua has been killing the stage with her choreography, garnering praise for her epic dance moves. “Absolutely blown away by @DUALIPA!” reporter Ciara Lucas tweeted. “What a performance!!! From the flawless vocals to the choreography, dance troupe, outfit changes, and set design…Sis is a PERFORMER, don’t you think?!?”

 

