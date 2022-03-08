Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 08:04 pm
Dua Lipa’s hit song Levitating lands in legal trouble

After a copyright complaint was filed on her popular song Levitating, singer Dua Lipa has found herself in legal trouble. Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, accusing Dua of plagiarising their songs Wiggle and Giggle All Night from 1979 and Don Diablo from 1980.

The artists stated that Levitating’s opening tune was a ‘duplicate’ of the melody from one of their compositions. “Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property. Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement,” lawyers for Brown and Linzer wrote in their complaint.

The latest complaint alleged that the “signature melody” from Levitating’s opening — which comes just a few seconds into the song when Dua sings, “If you wanna run away with me…” — was lifted from one of the previous compositions. In the year 2020, the film Levitating will be released.

