Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:40 pm
Duchess Camilla warns that a month after COVID recovery, she “might lose her voice.”

Duchess Camilla

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently shed light on the lingering effects of COVID-19 after testing positive alongside her husband, Prince Charles, last month.

Camilla shared that she sometimes feels she might lose her voice as a result of the virus’s persistent aftereffects while hosting a reception to commemorate International Women’s Day earlier this week, according to The Daily Mail.

“It’s been three weeks and I still haven’t gotten a shot of it.” “My voice may suddenly go and I may start coughing and sputtering,” Camilla warned during the event.

Camilla made the most of the star-studded event despite struggling to shake the virus’s effects.

Several performers, including The Crown’s Emerald Fennell and Spice Girls’ Mel C, were also present.

