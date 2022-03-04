Dum Mastam: Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan’s dance performance to ‘Larki Achari’

Dum Mastam: The upcoming film has released its first song, ‘Larki Achari,’ starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan and taking the internet by storm.

Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf showed some dance steps to the film’s first song and made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the song release event for “Larki Achari,” with the writer and leading lady dressed in a gorgeous Hussain Rehar ensemble.

Have a look:

The first song of the film is sung by Bilal Saeed.

Watch the song here:

Dum Mastam is Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film which will be a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions director by Ehtesham Uddin. After numerous delays and promises of a release date, the actor-turned-film producer promises that the film will be released in theatres this Eid ul Fitr 2022.

