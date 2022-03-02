Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:18 pm
During a royal engagement, Kate Middleton makes fun of Prince William

Kate Middleton

During a visit to Wales on Tuesday, Kate Middleton mocked her husband, Prince William, as he attempted to bake a Welsh cake.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her cakes with ease, while teasing her husband, Prince William, about how thin his cakes were.

During their visits to Abergavenny and Blaenavon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge baked Welsh cakes with members of a youth club and were greeted warmly by large crowds.

Kate, mocking her beloved husband, suggested Willam “could put them together?” before jokingly saying, “Well done.”

“Don’t pass judgement on my cooking. It’s not like Bake Off “As the couple spent time in the kitchen at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county, said the prince.

After handing his “very thin Welsh cakes” to the duchess to cook, Prince William admitted he had “made my first Welsh cake.”

“Where is Mary Berry when you need her?” he remarked.

Helping the prince was “nerve-wracking,” according to Thomas, 13.

“His Welsh cakes were truly one-of-a-kind. He rolled them up and cut them out “He stated. But he admitted that he was unlikely to ask the prince to make any more Welsh cakes for him.

Following their time in the kitchen at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county, the royal couple visited a market and a farm that produces goat milk used by local cheese makers.

 

