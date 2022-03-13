Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:53 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Emily Atack dazzles in a pink mini skirt and thigh-high boots

Web Desk BOL News

14th Mar, 2022. 12:53 am
Emily Atack
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

EMILY ATACK is dressed to the nines in a miniskirt and thigh-high boots.

“C’mon then Friday, yer fit b*d,” the TV host and comedian wrote under the Instagram photo, clearly looking forward to a good night.

Emily Atack Emily Atack

Underneath the comfy sweatshirt, she was most likely wearing an equally eye-catching top.

Emily lashed out at online perverts last month, revealing that she receives hundreds of sexually explicit messages every day.

The 32-year-old TV star and actress, who recently backed a campaign to make cyber flashing a crime, said it makes her wonder what people think of her and if that is why she is single.

And, while she admits that the messages can “drive her insane,” she advises senders to consider the harm they can cause.

“Before breakfast, I’ve seen about ten penises I didn’t ask to see,” Emily said in a podcast.

“When someone sends me a sexually explicit message, I think to myself, ‘Why have they said that to me?'”

“It makes you question your identity and why you’re single.”

“It can drive you insane.”

“It’s not just looking at their photo and thinking, ‘I don’t want to see your hairy ballsack, please.’

“If it was just that, I’d get over it quickly because I’ve seen a lot of horrible hairy ballsacks in my life.”

“But I get hundreds of pictures every day.” It’s dreadful.

“Isn’t that unusual? People are unaware of the harm it can cause and the triggering it can cause — where else do you take it in your mind?”

 

 

Read More

49 mins ago
Iqra Aziz's recent photos is making the rounds on social media

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress and media personality. She has played...
60 mins ago
Urwa Hocane scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Urwa Hocane is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared...
60 mins ago
YouTuber says Camilla should not be punished for her love for Prince Charles

A YouTuber has jumped to Camilla's defence and said that she should...
1 hour ago
Fans show their disappointment over Sinf-e-Aahan's latest episode

Sinf-e-Aahan's latest episode has irritated viewers after receiving great attention. The drama...
1 hour ago
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, flaunts her incredible figure in a lilac bikini as she hits the beach with Thom Evans.

NICOLE Scherzinger flaunted her incredible figure in a lilac bikini after rumours...
1 hour ago
Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song 'Tamanna'

Hira Mani's new song 'Tamanna' from Season 2 of Kashmir Beats has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

larvov stepdaughter
9 mins ago
Protesters tell the glam ‘stepdaughter’ Polina Kovaleva of Russia’s foreign minister that her father is a MURDERER in her plush £4m London flat

PROTESTORS told a Russian foreign minister's alleged stepdaughter outside her £4.4million London...
MQM
12 mins ago
MQM demands PTI first to show its strength for no-trust motion before asking for support

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded the PTI government to show numbers...
26 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may return to the royal life

Prince Harry is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and...
Wordle Answer Today
27 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 14th March #268 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is Wordle word 268, which was released today, March 14th, 2022,...
Adsence Ad 300X600