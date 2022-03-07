Emily Atack looks stunning in a plunging top while out with her Netflix celebrity cousin

EMILY ATACK looked stunning in a photo she shared to wish her cousin Molly Robbins a happy birthday. The 32-year-old looked stunning in the photo with Molly, who appears on Netflix’s Extreme Cake Makers.

Emily, who was wearing a plunging top, pouted at the camera while Molly, the birthday girl, beamed.

“Happy birthday to the kindest and funniest woman on the planet,” actress Emily wrote.

Molly Robbins is the daughter of TV legend Ted Robbins and has appeared on Extreme Cake Makers.

Molly landed her own Channel 4 show in 2018, which follows her and a group of elite bakers as they attempt to create the most jaw-dropping treats.

Molly, who runs her own company Creative Cakes, has created some spectacular cakes, including a ballgown-shaped cake and a 4ft replica of the Statue of Liberty.

Her sweet treats are made from Madeira cake, jam, and butter cream and are designed to look like burgers, pies, and pizza.

Emily’s birthday tribute to her talented cousin came after she flaunted her toned abs before a night out with friends.

Comedian Emily looked stunning in a low-cut flared sleeve top that tied at the centre.

She wore it with a matching pair of black trousers, a gold pendant necklace, and a slew of rings.

Emily wore her blonde hair in loose waves and wore a neutral makeup palette with matte pink lipstick, as if she had just stepped out of the hairdresser.