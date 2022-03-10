Entertainment News Highlights March 10: Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed, Saba Qamar will work in Bollywood again!

Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed for her ‘Bad Behavior’ with models

Sana Javed, the A-list actress of the Pakistani social media industry, is under fire these days after her awful behavior was exposed by models and make-up artists.

Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior Another day, another model shared her awful behavior while working with Sana Javed. Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

Lollywood star Saba Qamar has always been the one to take chances. Saba is always up for a challenge, whether it’s in Baaghi, when she played killed internet sensation Qandeel Baloch, or Cheekh, where she fought for her closest friend.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com