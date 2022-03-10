Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:20 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Entertainment News Highlights March 10: Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed, Saba Qamar will work in Bollywood again!

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:20 am
Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed, Saba Qamar will work in Bollywood again!

Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed, Saba Qamar will work in Bollywood again!

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed for her ‘Bad Behavior’ with models

Sana Javed, the A-list actress of the Pakistani social media industry, is under fire these days after her awful behavior was exposed by models and make-up artists.

Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed for her ‘Bad Behavior’ with models

Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior

Another day, another model shared her awful behavior while working with Sana Javed.

Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed’s misbehavior

Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

Lollywood star Saba Qamar has always been the one to take chances. Saba is always up for a challenge, whether it’s in Baaghi, when she played killed internet sensation Qandeel Baloch, or Cheekh, where she fought for her closest friend.

Saba Qamar reveals she will work in Bollywood again!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

40 mins ago
Another model Fareeha Sheikh reveals Sana Javed's misbehavior

Another day, another model shared her awful behavior while working with Sana...
42 mins ago
Kanye West attacks Pete Davidson yet again in a new Eazy video

Kanye West continues to lash out at Pete Davidson, who is dating...
43 mins ago
Jacqueline Fernandez’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerising photo of Sri Lankan showbiz industry actress Jacqueline Fernandez is doing...
43 mins ago
The shocking cost of Queen Elizabeth II's engagement to Prince Philip has been revealed

The engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II by her late husband,...
45 mins ago
Prince Charles once considered Meghan Markle as her ‘daughter’

Prince Charles once "admired" Meghan Markle and "treated her like a daughter"...
46 mins ago
Kate Middleton believes in forgiveness rather than vengeance

Kate Middleton's smile and people-pleasing gestures indicate that she believes in forgiveness...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PCB
8 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB assured ICC to improve future pitches

KARACHI: After the International Cricket Council (ICC) deemed Pindi Stadium's pitch below...
WATCH: Aima Baig fans celebrate her birthday at a concert
14 mins ago
WATCH: Aima Baig fans celebrate her birthday at a concert

The beautiful and talented singer Aima Baig was surprised by her fans...
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today 11 March 2022
18 mins ago
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today 11 March 2022

Today is the last day to redeem your PUBG code. Check the...
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 11 March 2022
20 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 11 March 2022

Today is the last day to get a free Fire Redeem Code...
Adsence Ad 300X600