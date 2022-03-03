ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original releases the most anticipated trailer of “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem” featuring notable actors Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz.

Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds

In the trailer of the new web series “Mrs. and Mr. Shamim” by Pakistan’s most famous actors, Numan Ijaz and Saba Qamar’s, bold scenes have illuminated fourteen segments of the audience.