Watch ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer — the mismatched couple features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz
ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original releases the most anticipated trailer of “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem” featuring notable actors Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz.
Saba Qamar’s embarrassing scene in the new web series, beyond all bounds
In the trailer of the new web series “Mrs. and Mr. Shamim” by Pakistan’s most famous actors, Numan Ijaz and Saba Qamar’s, bold scenes have illuminated fourteen segments of the audience.
Dum Mastam: Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan’s new song ‘Larki Achari’ is out now!
Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan has released its first song, ‘Larki Achari,’ sung by Bilal Saeed.
Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan strikes a pose at the launch of Dum Mastam’s first song ‘Larki Achari’
Dum Mastam: The upcoming film, starring Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan, has released its first song, ‘Larki Achari,’ sung by Bilal Saeed.
