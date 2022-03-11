Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii. This follows the announcement that the stunning blonde is engaged to Jonathan Davino, a 37-year-old restaurateur.

’72 hours off, let the fun begin,’ said the actress as she flaunted her figure by a hotel pool.

In addition, the siren stated that she was’really feeling this red hair ;)’

She announced her engagement after being photographed with a large diamond on her ring finger.

‘I don’t date people in the spotlight,’ Sydney explained. I don’t date actors, musicians, or anyone else in the entertainment industry because it’s easier for me to be normal Syd that way.

‘I have a fantastic support system.’ I have people who will fight for me and allow me to be on a pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too brightly and I need to take a step back.’

When it comes to significant others, the ‘The White Lotus’ star has revealed that she is looking for a ‘best friend.’

‘I’m looking for a best friend,’ Sydney explained. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get tired of, and with whom I can laugh every day.’

The final episode of Euphoria’s highly anticipated second season aired on Sunday, and Sydney has been open about not agreeing with ‘all’ of Cassie Howard’s choices – her character on the HBO show – but understands ‘being a teenage girl.’

‘I don’t agree with all of Cassie’s decisions, but I remember being a teenager and letting my heart speak louder than my mind, so I would probably make some of the same decisions she did,’ she explained.