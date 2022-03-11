Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:55 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 03:55 pm
Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii,

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney flaunts her bikini body during a 72-hour vacation in Hawaii. This follows the announcement that the stunning blonde is engaged to Jonathan Davino, a 37-year-old restaurateur.

Sydney Sweeney

’72 hours off, let the fun begin,’ said the actress as she flaunted her figure by a hotel pool.

In addition, the siren stated that she was’really feeling this red hair ;)’

She announced her engagement after being photographed with a large diamond on her ring finger.

Sydney Sweeney

‘I don’t date people in the spotlight,’ Sydney explained. I don’t date actors, musicians, or anyone else in the entertainment industry because it’s easier for me to be normal Syd that way.

‘I have a fantastic support system.’ I have people who will fight for me and allow me to be on a pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too brightly and I need to take a step back.’

When it comes to significant others, the ‘The White Lotus’ star has revealed that she is looking for a ‘best friend.’

Sydney Sweeney

‘I’m looking for a best friend,’ Sydney explained. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get tired of, and with whom I can laugh every day.’

The final episode of Euphoria’s highly anticipated second season aired on Sunday, and Sydney has been open about not agreeing with ‘all’ of Cassie Howard’s choices – her character on the HBO show – but understands ‘being a teenage girl.’

‘I don’t agree with all of Cassie’s decisions, but I remember being a teenager and letting my heart speak louder than my mind, so I would probably make some of the same decisions she did,’ she explained.

Read More

29 mins ago
Molly Smith of Love Island flaunts her ample cleavage and taut abs

Molly Smith stepped out in a white cropped top for the Say...
38 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker play in the sand during a hot make-out session 

On Tuesday afternoon, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked happier than ever...
2 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn details what caused dispute between her and Faryal Mehmood

Actress Sonya Hussyn, who rose to the pinnacle of fame with her...
3 hours ago
Dakota Johnson reveals her number 1 strange hobby; check it out!

Dakota Johnson, The Fifty Shades of Grey star, opened up about her number...
3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston dishes out secrets behind her beauty & flawless skin

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston comes out with a treat for her fans...
3 hours ago
Bollywood actresses who showed how to slay in monochromic black and white sarees

If there's one thing even the faint-hearted would agree is that sarees...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Emily Miller
12 mins ago
It’s Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller puts on a leggy show in a cut-out swimsuit as she continues to enjoy the Thai sun

Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller rose to prominence after appearing on...
Alia Bhatt enjoys burger and fries
13 mins ago
Alia Bhatt celebrates huge success of Gangubai Kathiawadi with burger & fries

After the incredible ₹102.68 Indian box office collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi, lead...
18 mins ago
Dean Gaffney, 25, ‘grows close to Russian model,’ £1,800 per night Dubai hotel

Dean Gaffney is said to have 'grown close' to Valerina, a Russian...
Molly Smith
29 mins ago
Molly Smith of Love Island flaunts her ample cleavage and taut abs

Molly Smith stepped out in a white cropped top for the Say...
Adsence Ad 300X600