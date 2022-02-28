Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:21 am
 Euphoria season 3 cast and release date speculation 

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:21 am
Since we don’t know when Euphoria’s seasons were written, we must rely on other information. The primary cast for Euphoria season 1 was confirmed in June 2018, HBO ordered a full season in July 2018, and the programme premiered in June 2019. Season 2 was announced in July of this year.

After a Covid-19-related hiatus, the second season of Euphoria was shot between April and November 2021.

So, assuming no further delays, season 3 of Euphoria should take around 11 months to complete… but there’s a catch. Zendaya is now filming Dune 2, followed by Challengers, a romance story about tennis professionals. Who knows how she’ll squeeze season three of Euphoria in there?

All of this leads us to believe that Season 3 of Euphoria will not arrive until early 2024 at the earliest.

The only huge question we have is whether Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira will return next season. When Rue began kicking through doors, Jules appeared to be thrown out of sight, and Kat? You don’t have to have read The Daily Beast’s report on the behind-the-scenes turmoil with Ferreira to suspect anything was wrong. Kat, who was formerly a major character in the show, hasn’t seen on television in a long time.

The speculated cast list is as follows:

  • Zendaya as Rue Bennett
  • Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn
  • Angus Cloud as Fezco
  • Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard
  • Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard
  • Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs
  • Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez
  • Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez
  • Nika King as Leslie Bennett
  • Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs
  • Storm Reid as Gia Bennett
  • Colman Domino as Ali

 

