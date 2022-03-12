Everyone is saying the same thing as comedian Joanne McNally dazzles in a stunning leather suit

OMEDIAN Joanne McNally has sent fans wild as she posed in a stunning leather suit.

Taking to her Instagram, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host kicked back as she showed off her outfit.

Joanne wore a gorgeous pink and purple leather pant suit, with a silver top and matching silver heels.

The Dublin native sported a messy bun as her bangs fell to the side of her face.

She finished off the look with some winged eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow.

Joanne captioned the snap: “Surfing the net backstage at the Mansion House. Obsessed with this @zalando suit but I also think the backdrop deserves a special mention.

“It appears that I had a one-night stand with a 19-year-old Ag Science student from Mullingar, and now I’m sitting in his ‘Communal area’ in Swords, attempting to order a taxi while he’s gone for breakfast rolls.”

“It was styled by @corinagaffey. @suebrophy makeup #justeattakeawayawards #zalando #studentlife”

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise Joanne’s appearance.

“This suit is EVERYTHING,” Tara said.

Carmel commented: “That suit! STUNN-ING”.

Alice wrote: “This hair Joanne!”

Andie said: “The suit sweet baby Jesus! U look hot”.

Conor added: “That suit is FABULOUS!!!”.

COLLEGE LIFE

Joanne recently revealed that she completed a three-year course in seven years.

The Dubliner reflected on her glory days at UCD, where she entered as a young student and emerged as a “mature” one.

Joanne amusingly explained how she had been there for so long that she began telling nostalgic stories to the other students.

She stated: “‘When I first started, everyone could smoke in here,’ I said. Everyone had progressed to the next level.”

FAMILY TIES

This follows Joanne McNally’s “mental” storey about discovering her best friend was actually her cousin.

The Dubliner was adopted in the 1980s and grew up in Killiney, and she has previously spoken openly about her desire to find her birth parents.

She took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with her friend Nora and explained how they discovered they are related.