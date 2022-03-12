Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:43 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Everyone is saying the same thing as comedian Joanne McNally dazzles in a stunning leather suit

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:43 am
Joanne McNally
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

OMEDIAN Joanne McNally has sent fans wild as she posed in a stunning leather suit.

Taking to her Instagram, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host kicked back as she showed off her outfit.

Joanne McNally

Joanne wore a gorgeous pink and purple leather pant suit, with a silver top and matching silver heels.

The Dublin native sported a messy bun as her bangs fell to the side of her face.

She finished off the look with some winged eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow.

Joanne captioned the snap: “Surfing the net backstage at the Mansion House. Obsessed with this @zalando suit but I also think the backdrop deserves a special mention.

Joanne McNally

“It appears that I had a one-night stand with a 19-year-old Ag Science student from Mullingar, and now I’m sitting in his ‘Communal area’ in Swords, attempting to order a taxi while he’s gone for breakfast rolls.”

“It was styled by @corinagaffey. @suebrophy makeup #justeattakeawayawards #zalando #studentlife”

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise Joanne’s appearance.

“This suit is EVERYTHING,” Tara said.

Carmel commented: “That suit! STUNN-ING”.

Alice wrote: “This hair Joanne!”

Andie said: “The suit sweet baby Jesus! U look hot”.

Conor added: “That suit is FABULOUS!!!”.

COLLEGE LIFE

Joanne recently revealed that she completed a three-year course in seven years.

The Dubliner reflected on her glory days at UCD, where she entered as a young student and emerged as a “mature” one.

Joanne amusingly explained how she had been there for so long that she began telling nostalgic stories to the other students.

She stated: “‘When I first started, everyone could smoke in here,’ I said. Everyone had progressed to the next level.”

FAMILY TIES

This follows Joanne McNally’s “mental” storey about discovering her best friend was actually her cousin.

The Dubliner was adopted in the 1980s and grew up in Killiney, and she has previously spoken openly about her desire to find her birth parents.

She took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with her friend Nora and explained how they discovered they are related.

Read More

53 mins ago
Hailey Bieber was admitted to the hospital with a brain condition after experiencing'stroke-like symptoms.'

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the...
58 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth only answers her 'anti-hacker encryption' phone when she needs to talk to two people

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption"...
1 hour ago
Queen, 95, is so frail that she can't walk her beloved corgis any longer – and hasn't been able to do so for six months

Because of her frailty, THE QUEEN is unable to walk her beloved...
1 hour ago
Maralee Nichols Displays Post-Baby Body Progress Following the Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son: Photos

From fitness model to mother! Since giving birth to her and Tristan...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian's Skims Introduces Crotchless Catsuits — and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

It's an interesting outfit. Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, has released a...
2 hours ago
Who is Alina Kabaeva Putin’s rumoured girlfriend, do they have children

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, reports and rumours about Russian President...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russians
6 mins ago
Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Russia may target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine, according to a...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
10 mins ago
As fighting intensifies around Kyiv, a Russian coup could send Putin “to the grave or to retirement.”

According to a Russian ex-minister, Vladimir Putin could face a Russian coup...
Russians
17 mins ago
As Ukraine’s capital prepares for siege, Russians ‘gun down women and children making a last-ditch escape near Kyiv, killing seven’.

RUSSIAN forces allegedly "gunned down women and children," killing seven civilians who...
Prince Harry
22 mins ago
Prince Harry appears in an Invictus Games video ahead of his visit to The Hague

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Invictus Games stated that...
Adsence Ad 300X600