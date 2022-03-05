Everything You Need to Know About the ACM Awards in 2022: Performers, Hosts, and More
Country glitz and glamour! The Academy of Country Music is returning to Las Vegas for the 2022 ACM Awards, and the show is changing dramatically this year.
For the first time, the awards ceremony will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime rather than a major network. This is the first time that a major award ceremony has been streamed live rather than broadcast on a traditional television network.
The 57th ACM Awards will also go down in history as the first to feature Dolly Parton as host. The 76-year-old “Jolene” singer is the oldest person to emcee the event since it began in 1966. The 9 to 5 actress, who has five ACM trophies of her own, previously hosted the awards show.
The Tennessee native will perform alongside Kelsea Ballerini at this year’s ceremony, performing “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” The song is from Dolly Parton’s album Run, Rose, Run, which is a companion piece to her novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-wrote with James Patterson.
The “Half of My Hometown” singer, 28, collaborated with Parton on the audiobook version of Run, Rose, Run, which debuts on Monday, March 7 — the same day as the ACM Awards. The Steel Magnolias star said she tapped Ballerini to read the role of AnnieLee because she “could bring the right balance of vulnerability, ferocity and sparkling wit to the character.”
