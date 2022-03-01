Adsence Ads 300X250
02nd Mar, 2022. 01:37 am
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Blake Lively adorably hugs Ryan Reynolds’ onscreen’mini me,’ Walker Scobell

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:37 am
Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Blake Lively adorably hugs Ryan Reynolds’ onscreen’mini me,’ Walker Scobell

The red carpet premiere of Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming film The Adam Project took place recently in New York. The film’s main cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Walker Scobell, attended the event. Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, who walked the red carpet alongside him, was also seen showing up to support him at the premiere.

Pinkvilla was given the honour of attending the world premiere in New York, and among other exclusives, we were able to capture an adorable moment shared by Blake Lively and the film’s child star Walker Scobell as they greeted each other on the red carpet.

Scobell will play a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character in the film, for the uninitiated. Blake was seen chatting up Reynolds’ onscreen’mini me’ on the red carpet, and the two even shared a sweet hug at one point.

Watch Blake Lively and Walker Scobell’s EXCLUSIVE video from the premiere here:

The Adam Project is a science fiction film with a time travel plot. Reynolds will travel back in time and team up with his younger self to find answers to correct a wrong that has been done in the future. In the film, Ryan’s character meets with his father, played by Mark Ruffalo, for the same reason.

Shawn Levy directed the film, which is Reynolds’ second major collaboration with the director following their successful film, Free Guy, which was released last year. The Adam Project will be available on Netflix on March 11.

 

