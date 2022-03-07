Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Experts reveal the truth about Kate Middleton’s transition to motherhood

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:19 pm
Kate Middleton

Experts reveal the truth about Kate Middleton’s transition to motherhood

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Experts recently discussed Kate Middleton’s emotional struggles after she felt ‘truly alone’ due to the difficult transition to parenthood.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and commentator, made this claim in the documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

“Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very difficult,” the expert began.

“William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, which they did until September, when they hired a nanny.”

However, with the assistance of their nanny and the Middletons’, Kate has been able to juggle both aspects of her roles alongside her husband, Prince William.

“One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives,” the expert continued.

“Carole is a frequent visitor to Kensington Palace, whizzing through in her Land Rover.” Because everyone knows who she is, there is no security. She appears to assist with bedtime and bathtime routines. She is absolutely necessary.”

Read More

12 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu shares her Netflix’s Women’s Day special release

Taapsee Pann, a Bollywood actor, finds herself "lucky" to be a part...
28 mins ago
Nora Fatehi raises the temperature in a maroon strappy slip dress

Nora Fatehi is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. Nora delighted her...
28 mins ago
Riya Chakraborty Makes A Bold Statement In Red

Riya Chakraborty is a model and actress from India. She has played...
34 mins ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter gives couple goals!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time,...
35 mins ago
Aima Baig is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot

Aima Baig is an accomplished, Pakistani singer. She was born on 10th...
39 mins ago
Size 0 to Size 16, I've thoroughly enjoyed every phase, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan
2 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Nauman Ali shines as first Pakistan-Australia Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: Despite Nauman Ali taking four wickets on the fourth day of...
Prince Charles
6 mins ago
Why is Prince Charles ‘funding’ Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

According to sources, Prince Charles has taken on a "huge undertaking" for...
HarKahaaniHaiZaruri
6 mins ago
Netflix starts #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

Netflix has created a unique campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri to commemorate 'great stories' on...
Avneet Kaur
7 mins ago
Netizens shocked looking at sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

Indian actress Avneet Kaur never fails to amaze her fans with her...
Adsence Ad 300X600