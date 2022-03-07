Experts reveal the truth about Kate Middleton’s transition to motherhood

Experts recently discussed Kate Middleton’s emotional struggles after she felt ‘truly alone’ due to the difficult transition to parenthood.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and commentator, made this claim in the documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

“Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very difficult,” the expert began.

“William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, which they did until September, when they hired a nanny.”

However, with the assistance of their nanny and the Middletons’, Kate has been able to juggle both aspects of her roles alongside her husband, Prince William.

“One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives,” the expert continued.

“Carole is a frequent visitor to Kensington Palace, whizzing through in her Land Rover.” Because everyone knows who she is, there is no security. She appears to assist with bedtime and bathtime routines. She is absolutely necessary.”