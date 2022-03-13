Fans accuse Kim Kardashian of Photoshopping the carpet in photos with Pete Davidson

Fans couldn’t help but notice an odd discrepancy between the photos Kim Kardashian shared on Twitter and Instagram after she went Instagram-official with Pete Davidson on Friday.

Social media users pointed out that the carpets in the photos were clearly Photoshopped – the one on Twitter had a geometric pattern, whereas the one in Kardashian’s Instagram post appeared to be solid grey.

The images that the Skims founder shared on Twitter have since been removed.

“I have no idea why Kim edited the carpet.” “Does anyone else know or care to speculate?” one perplexed fan asked on Instagram, alongside screenshots of the two versions.

“So no one can guess what hotel she’s in,” one person argued, implying that the couple wanted to keep their whereabouts a secret.

“Addiction to editing has her editing the floors now,” another commenter added, while a third added, “That is just plain scary lol.” WHYYYY.”

Others remarked on the editing’s attention to detail, with one user writing, “They even got the reflection on the FIRE EXTINGUISHER glass front to match.” And the shadows are just right. This is superb.”

However, a source told us that the “King of Staten Island” star deleting his Instagram had nothing to do with West seemingly bullying him off the platform.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” the insider told us.

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life.”