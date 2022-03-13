Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Fans accuse Kim Kardashian of Photoshopping the carpet in photos with Pete Davidson

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Kim Kardashian

Fans accuse Kim Kardashian of Photoshopping the carpet in photos with Pete Davidson

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Fans couldn’t help but notice an odd discrepancy between the photos Kim Kardashian shared on Twitter and Instagram after she went Instagram-official with Pete Davidson on Friday.

Social media users pointed out that the carpets in the photos were clearly Photoshopped – the one on Twitter had a geometric pattern, whereas the one in Kardashian’s Instagram post appeared to be solid grey.

The images that the Skims founder shared on Twitter have since been removed.

“I have no idea why Kim edited the carpet.” “Does anyone else know or care to speculate?” one perplexed fan asked on Instagram, alongside screenshots of the two versions.

Kim Kardashian

 

“So no one can guess what hotel she’s in,” one person argued, implying that the couple wanted to keep their whereabouts a secret.

“Addiction to editing has her editing the floors now,” another commenter added, while a third added, “That is just plain scary lol.” WHYYYY.”

Others remarked on the editing’s attention to detail, with one user writing, “They even got the reflection on the FIRE EXTINGUISHER glass front to match.” And the shadows are just right. This is superb.”

Kim Kardashian

However, a source told us that the “King of Staten Island” star deleting his Instagram had nothing to do with West seemingly bullying him off the platform.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” the insider told us.

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life.”

 

 

Read More

30 mins ago
Prince Harry has ‘thrown toys out of pram’ over security bid: ‘Bratty!’

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘bratty antics’ in his desire to...
33 mins ago
Kriti Sanon gives major Boss Lady vibes in a denim-on-denim look

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not...
39 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PICS

Aiman Khan is one of the most beautiful television actresses who has...
40 mins ago
Samantha Ruth responds to trolls, 'can we finally stop judging a woman'

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the Critics...
45 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
46 mins ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 13, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 13: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
6 mins ago
The Great War has begun, and Putin’s REAL target is us – the Western way of life

The brutal invasion of Ukraine by VLADIMIR PUTIN has sparked fears of...
Iraqi officials condemn missile attack on Kurdish regional capital
9 mins ago
Iraqi officials condemn missile attack on Kurdish regional capital

BAGHDAD, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi top officials condemned Sunday the missile...
furry green snake
9 mins ago
Netizens surprised: Strange ‘furry green snake’ discovered in Thailand

On the internet, a video of a strange-looking 'furry green snake' has...
Adsence Ad 300X600