Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 10:04 pm
Fans of Molly-Mae Hague are all saying the same thing after Kim Kardashian tells them to “get your a** to f***ing work.”

Kim Kardashian
KIM KARDASHIAN has been dubbed “America’s Molly-Mae Hague” after telling fans to “f*** up and f*** work.”

The 41-year-old US reality star has been chastised for an interview in which she stated, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kim Kardashian

Brits compared the remarks to what Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island said about work earlier this year.

The 22-year-old YouTube influencer claimed she had “worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now,” implying that everyone has an equal chance of becoming wealthy.

“You’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it,” she added, adding that “everyone has the same 24 hours.”

After seeing Molly’s uncompromising video in which she was interviewed by Variety magazine, one fan compared her to Kim.

“It makes me laugh how all these reality stars, like Molly Mae and Kim Kardashian, have the audacity to start judging people who say they don’t want to work,” they wrote.

“What they do is a privilege, not a job.” Getting paid millions of dollars. Getting up at 5 a.m. and going to work for 12 hours or more is exhausting.”

“Kim Kardashian and Molly Mae telling people to “work hard” after all of their success has come from pretty privilege is insane,” wrote another.

A third joked, “Who truly works harder in 24 hours?” “Will it be Molly Mae or Kim K?”

In a video, Kim stated: “I have the best business advice for women. Get your f***ing a** up and get to work.

“Nobody seems to want to work these days. You must surround yourself with people who are eager to work.

“Because you only have one life, create an environment where everyone enjoys what they do. Show up and get to work.”

“I love when people who were born to obscenely rich, highly networked, and well connected parents pontificate about the importance of work,” one fan wrote.

