Fans of Molly Mae Hague have noticed the same thing in her latest bikini photo

MOLLY-MAE HAGUE has wowed fans with a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from her lavish vacation to Mexico.

The former Love Island star flaunted her incredible figure in a tiny bikini while posing in designer beachwear.

Molly-Mae, 22, took to Instagram this weekend to share a series of photos from her trip to Tulum, a stunning beach destination.

In a tiny white bikini for the cover shot, the star was seen wearing a designer gold chain around her stomach worth thousands of dollars.

Fans couldn’t help but notice she wore her statement necklaces around her waist, which she had previously worn on the red carpet at her Beauty Works event.

The necklaces from Van Cleef and Arpels are thought to be worth £7,750 each and match a bracelet purchased by her boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

“To use it as a belly chain,” one fan spotted of the necklace, as a second chimed in: “The belly chain! My bloated stomach would bust that.”

“The Van Cleef as a belly chain!” pointed out a third, as a fourth concluded: “Not the Van Cleef necklace as a belly chain…”

She was dressed in a dragon-printed hoodie top and denim shorts and gave the camera a sultry stare.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director accessorised her look with a brown beach bag and a high ponytail.

Molly-Mae then posted a beach mirror selfie in which she wore a cowboy hat, as well as photos of her stunning villa.

She rounded out the collection with photos of herself by the pool, dressed head to toe in Prada – including a pyjamas set worth over £1,000.

Molly-Mae captioned the post, which also included pictures of her eating delicious beach food and posing for photoshoots, “out takes.”

The actress was spotted leaving the airport to return to London on Thursday after returning from Mexico.

It comes just days after Molly-Mae was photographed wearing £92,000 worth of jewellery on just one arm while relaxing on a beach in Mexico.

The multimillionaire showed off her jaw-droppingly expensive wrist as she posed in her bikini – just months after vowing not to share so much after her robbery.

Molly’s wrist was adorned with a £10,500 Juste Un Clou 18k bracelet with 32 diamonds and a Van Cleef piece worth £3,850, in addition to two diamond-paved Cartier Love bracelets worth £37,500 and £40,000, respectively.

Molly and her boyfriend Tommy Fury were targeted by thieves in October, who stole £800,000 in jewellery and designer items.

Molly insisted on a podcast at the start of the year: “I rarely put on jewellery these days. I’m not wearing what’s left of it.

“It shifted my perspective. It removed the superficiality. It just made me realise how insignificant these things are. Your health, happiness, and safety are all important.”

The actress flew back to the United States today after visiting Mexico for a shoot for Filter By Molly-Mae, which was followed by a break in the sun.

She admitted at the start of her trip that she “felt guilty” about posting her glam snaps from the luxurious resort while Russia was invading Ukraine.