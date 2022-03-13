Fans show their disappointment over Sinf-e-Aahan’s latest episode

Sinf-e-Aahan’s latest episode has irritated viewers after receiving great attention. The drama series is currently one of television’s most popular. However, the most recent development, or lack thereof, is grating on the public’s nerves. Audiences are grumbling that the plot is being drawn out needlessly.

Netizens shared their reactions on Twitter!

Sinfeaahan and ishqelaa both drama are trash unfortunately 😔 — সারা (@itssaraFM) March 6, 2022

Sinf e aahan is too slow😭the next episode looks good tho let’s hope for something good:) — -maheerrr🇵🇰🏹 (@justmaheer) March 8, 2022

Others, on the other hand, have complained about the storytelling being inadequate. They claim that while they watched the drama serial for the girls’ friendship, they no longer had that advantage.

Both Ishq e laa and Sinf e Aahan turned out to be big disappointments !!

I’m not enjoying #SinfeAahan anymore !! 😓

Women of steel se zyada screen space to MAN OF STEEL ki hoti hai isme 😑

Upar se story kahan jarhi hai, koi sar pair nahi 😓 drama nahi documentary hai ye !! — Yumna Stan Account ❤️ (@lizathereal14) March 6, 2022

