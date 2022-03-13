Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:53 pm
Fans show their disappointment over Sinf-e-Aahan’s latest episode

Sinf-e-Aahan’s latest episode has irritated viewers after receiving great attention. The drama series is currently one of television’s most popular. However, the most recent development, or lack thereof, is grating on the public’s nerves. Audiences are grumbling that the plot is being drawn out needlessly.

Netizens shared their reactions on Twitter!

Others, on the other hand, have complained about the storytelling being inadequate. They claim that while they watched the drama serial for the girls’ friendship, they no longer had that advantage.

