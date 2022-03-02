Fans speculate engagement after ‘Euphoria’ star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling

Sydney Sweeney has discovered her true love!

The 24-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

The diva was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger in California on Monday morning.

According to Page Six, “the HBO star’s sparkler was on full display as she was photographed chatting with a friend out in Encino, Calif., on Monday.”

Sweeney wore a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings, and Ugg boots for her day out. She accessorised her look with sunglasses.

Sweeney, 37, began dating Davino in 2018, according to Elle magazine. Since then, the actress has kept her relationship private.