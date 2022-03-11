Farrah Abraham’s sex abuse case against the mayor has been’suspended’ after cops were unable to find ‘investigative leads.’

Farrah Abraham, a teen mom, has had her sexual abuse case against a California mayor “suspended” after cops were unable to find “investigative leads.”

In April 2021, Farrah, 30, filed a police report against Dominic Foppoli, the mayor of Windsor, California, for sexual battery.

Farrah’s attorney claimed the mayor assaulted her while they were visiting the area in March 2021, and nine women, including the reality star, accused him of sexual misconduct.

Authorities have suspended the investigation into Farrah’s case, The Sun can exclusively reveal.

“The criminal investigation has been suspended,” a Captain with the Palm Beach Police Department told The Sun. At this time, there are no new investigative leads, and no charges have been filed by this agency.”

However, the former mayor, who resigned in the aftermath of the allegations, is not entirely blameless.

According to The Press Democrat, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in California has turned over a portion of their investigation into the claims made by other victims to the California Attorney General’s office for review.

Farrah and her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from The Sun.

According to Farrah’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, the police report documents a “very serious” allegation at the time of the filing.

He claimed that the former Teen Mom OG star provided cops with photographs, video, and audio to back up her storey.

ARREST & REHABILITATION

Farrah is currently in rehab for “trauma” and has been there for 28 days.

The treatment comes after she was arrested for allegedly “slapping a security guard” at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood in January.

A day after her arrest, Farrah posted a video of herself being pinned and held to the ground as she tried to break free.

Sophia’s mother, who was restrained by a security guard throughout the incident, attempted to move her body.