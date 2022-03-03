Fatima Effendi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

She started her career as a child artist and today has earned massive love and respect from anyone. She was born in Pakistan on December 17, 1992.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by uploading her latest photos.

She has 2.4 million followers on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the stunning pictures from the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

Reads his on-screen caption as “Oh hello insta fam!👋”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com