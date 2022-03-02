Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 11:41 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Fatima Tahir shares latest pictures goes viral 

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 11:41 pm
Fatima Tahir
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Fatima Tahir is a Pakistani Tik Toker who is now working as a model. She is quite active on her Instagram account and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent pictures.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Here are a few Latest Pictures of Fatima Tahir. Have a look!

In a short span of time, the “obsessed” Snapchat queen started trending all over social media, and Twittaraties jumped right in to bash Faima.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Hira Mani shares casual photos with friends

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress. She was born on February 27,...
2 hours ago
BTS: Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson recalls meeting Kim Taehyung in Los Angeles like a true fangirl

Lizzo is one of BTS' most devoted fans. Kim Taehyung nicknamed V...
3 hours ago
Fight Breaks Out Between Peacock and Goat in Jungle, Video Amuses The Internet

Animal and bird videos are, unsurprisingly, popular on the internet. Every day...
3 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Artist Grooves to 'Srivalli' on Stage in the Middle of a Play, Amuses the Internet

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has wowed audiences...
3 hours ago
Britney Spears celebrates her new found fashion freedom and responds to fans' concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry has been warned not to 'discredit' Camilla: a report

Prince Harry has warned Camilla not to reveal any secrets about herself...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shah Rukh Khan shares the release date of ‘Pathaan’
32 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan shares the release date of ‘Pathaan’

Pathaan, a film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be released...
Premier League
1 min ago
In gesture of supporting Ukraine, Premier League captains will wear armbands

LONDON: This weekend, Premier League captains will wear armbands in the national...
Quetta bomb blast
7 mins ago
DSP, constable among three killed, 25 injured in Quetta bomb blast

At least three people including two police officials were killed and 25...
Andriy Voronin
29 mins ago
Ex-Ukraine star Andriy Voronin quits coaching job at Dynamo Moscow

BERLIN: Andriy Voronin, a former Ukraine international and Liverpool forward, has resigned...
Adsence Ad 300X600