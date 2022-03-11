Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:17 pm
Fawad Khan and Sadaf gave us major couple goals

Pakistani heart-robbed star Fawad Khan’s tender displays of affection for his wife Sadaf!

The couple is often caught in a cute moment, whether it’s Fawad staring at her with loving eyes while she talks or both of them partying together. The couple has three children and maintains a warm and dedicated connection.

Sadaf and Fawad were recently photographed together while Sadaf was fastening Fawad’s shirt buttons. Both looked adorable, illustrating that love can be kept alive and passionate even after years of being together.

 

Khan made his debut in Hindi cinema with the comedy-drama film Khoobsurat, for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Also in Karan Johar’s blockbuster film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, for which he received worldwide recognition.

