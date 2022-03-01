Adsence Ad 160X600
Feroze Khan gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
The Pakistani actor Feroze Khan is winning the hearts of his fans with his outstanding acting in his ongoing drama, Aye Musht e Khaak.
He is known for his leading role in several successful television series. His Instagram account has 5.7 million followers.
Have a look:
He wrote, with the hashtag “Look at me when Im talkin to you, You looking at me, but I’m lookin through you. #THENEXTBIG #FK “
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news