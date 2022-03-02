Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:35 pm
Fight Breaks Out Between Peacock and Goat in Jungle, Video Amuses The Internet

Peacock

Animal and bird videos are, unsurprisingly, popular on the internet. Every day or so, bizarre and amusing videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. A fight between a peacock and a goat is one such video that has piqued the interest of social media users! Yes, watching a fight between an animal and a bird is entertaining.

In the video, a goat and a peacock collide in the forest, sparking a fight between the two. The video shows the peacock attempting to attack the goat, while the goat defends itself with its horns. The video is quite amusing and can make anyone laugh.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 16,000 views and approximately 200 retweets. “What a fantastic yudh,” one user commented, while another added, “Done itne cute hain..kyu fight kr rahe hain.”

 

