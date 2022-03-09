Finally, Queen Elizabeth breathes a sigh of relief

After paying a financial settlement, British Queen Elizabeth II breathed a sigh of relief after an assault lawsuit filed in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre was formally dismissed.

The parties reached an out-of-court settlement in February for an undisclosed sum, sparing the Queen’s second son the public humiliation of a trial.

According to court documents, both parties filed a “stipulation of dismissal” of the case in federal court in New York on Tuesday, which was signed by Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The parties agreed last month to file a motion for dismissal “upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement,” implying that the settlement has been paid.

The prince, who is now 61, has not been charged criminally and has denied the allegations.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Andrew was to pay Giuffre £10 million ($13.1 million) and a charity for victims of sex trafficking £2 million.

Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles, as well as his remaining charitable roles, in January.

He resigned from public life as a royal in 2019 following a widely mocked BBC interview in which he attempted to defend himself against Giuffre’s accusation.