Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Finally, Queen Elizabeth breathes a sigh of relief

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 09:33 pm
Queen Elizabeth

Finally, Queen Elizabeth breathes a sigh of relief

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

After paying a financial settlement, British Queen Elizabeth II breathed a sigh of relief after an assault lawsuit filed in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre was formally dismissed.

The parties reached an out-of-court settlement in February for an undisclosed sum, sparing the Queen’s second son the public humiliation of a trial.

According to court documents, both parties filed a “stipulation of dismissal” of the case in federal court in New York on Tuesday, which was signed by Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The parties agreed last month to file a motion for dismissal “upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement,” implying that the settlement has been paid.

The prince, who is now 61, has not been charged criminally and has denied the allegations.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Andrew was to pay Giuffre £10 million ($13.1 million) and a charity for victims of sex trafficking £2 million.

Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles, as well as his remaining charitable roles, in January.

He resigned from public life as a royal in 2019 following a widely mocked BBC interview in which he attempted to defend himself against Giuffre’s accusation.

Read More

34 mins ago
Avneet Kaur drops her latest mirror selfie

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, model, and dancer. She was born...
35 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth II will 'continue to move between homes.'

Even though the Queen intends to live permanently in Windsor Castle, it...
37 mins ago
Princess Eugenie pays tribute to 'courageous and resilient' women as Prince Andrew's lawsuit is formally dismissed

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew's daughter, paid a touching tribute to 'courageous and...
39 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai' trends on Twitter with hilarious memes

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March...
43 mins ago
Prince Harry was'mocked' after Americans failed to recognise him at a rodeo in Texas

Britain's Prince Harry may be a huge deal in the UK, but...
45 mins ago
The Queen's Guard abandons its duties to fight in Ukraine, causing the Defence Ministry to scramble

A Coldstream Guardsman, 19, who had sworn to protect the Queen, has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan-Australia
1 min ago
Watch: Pakistan-Australia teams arrives in Karachi for the second Test match

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Australia teams have arrived in Karachi for the second Test...
Kate Middleton
21 mins ago
Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a nightmare

Nothing is more irritating than a greasy mess on your household items....
Ramiz Raja
25 mins ago
Watch: Ramiz Raja supports Pindi Stadium Test pitches

Pak vs Aus: Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),...
International Women's Day.
26 mins ago
Kate Middleton is honoured by her brother on International Women’s Day

James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's brother, has honoured his elder sister...
Adsence Ad 300X600