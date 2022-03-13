Adsence Ads 300X250
13th Mar, 2022. 09:06 pm
Following a royal rift, Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to meet Prince Harry’s daughter

13th Mar, 2022. 09:06 pm
Queen Elizabeth

Senior royal aides told The Sun that Prince Harry gave Queen Elizabeth only 15 minutes’ notice before publicly declaring his intention to skip his grandfather’s upcoming memorial service.

Harry confirmed on Friday that he would miss his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

The prince, who has been pushing for security to be provided for his family during any visit to the UK, stated that they would skip the memorial due to safety concerns.

“The Duke [of Sussex] will not return to the UK until late March, but hopes to see his grandmother as soon as possible,” the Prince said in a statement. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their two children

Lilibet, Meghan and Harry’s second child, was born on June 4, 2021. According to The Sun, the Queen, 95, is unlikely to meet her great-granddaughter because of the prince’s refusal to travel abroad.

“He’s snubbed the Duke of Edinburgh, but he’s really snubbed the Queen,” Harry biographer Angela Levin said. “He’ll most likely use this same excuse to avoid the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

