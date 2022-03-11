Following Queen Elizabeth’s helicopter fears, the royal household is on the lookout for ‘experienced’ pilots

Just weeks after it was revealed that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is concerned about her heirs being involved in a helicopter crash, the royal household has issued a call for ‘experienced’ helicopter pilots.

According to Hello magazine, the royal household advertised for helicopter pilots with ‘extensive’ experience who want to join a small team of pilots and ground staff who are in charge of flying royals to official engagements.

The position, as a member of the Queen’s Helicopter Flight, is said to be based at RAF Odiham and will entail working 37.5 hours per week for five days.

“Flexibility is essential as you will be required to undertake travel across the UK and overnight as necessary,” the description further reads, given that it is an especially busy year for the royal family with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.