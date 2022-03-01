Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:16 pm
Following the diagnosis of Covid, the Queen ‘greets William and Kate, as well as the royal children.’

Queen

According to reports, the Queen met with William and Kate and enjoyed seeing several royal children as she continued her recovery from Covid.

The Cambridges are said to have met with the monarch as they look for a new school for Prince George in Berkshire, where he will start in September.

Last Sunday, the Queen met the Cambridges’ three children, as well as Princess Beatrice and her daughter Sienna, at Frogmore Cottage on her Windsor Estate.

She tested positive for Covid last week after the virus spread throughout the Royal Family, and this was an opportunity for her to see people again as she makes a “good recovery.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank currently reside at Frogmore Cottage, but they are not believed to have been present when the monarch arrived.

The Queen had health concerns at the end of last year, forcing her to cancel royal engagements, and she was unable to attend others last week due to being in isolation.

The Cambridges’ trip to see the Queen coincided with their search for a new home in Windsor after viewing suitable property.

They are expected to spend weekends and holidays in the Royal Borough.

The Windsor location is close to Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury, where her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, enjoy being hands-on grandparents.

According to royal watchers, the couple’s weekday home will remain Kensington Palace.

Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, could then be returned to the Queen to be passed down or privately rented out.

William and Kate are currently deciding where they want to settle down as a family.

However, it could be another 20 years before the couple ascends to the throne, and they want to give their children as normal a childhood as possible before that.

The royal couple has a comfortable home office arrangement at Kensington Palace and is said to be aware of the £4.5 million cost to taxpayers of improving their 20-room apartment.

George will be nine years old in July, but Kate and William believe he should attend an out-of-town school with on-campus facilities.

Schools, either weekly or ‘flexi’ boarding, are said to be under consideration.

 

 

