For the first time since paying a ‘£12 million’ settlement to sex accuser Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has been spotted

PRINCE Andrew was seen today for the first time since his sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre was settled.

The disgraced Duke of York was spotted driving his Range Rover through Windsor this morning, nearly a month after avoiding a humiliating court battle.

Andrew, 62, was heading for a run-in with Ms Giuffre over allegations that he raped and abused her when she was 17.

He had faced a gruelling legal battle, which will no longer take place now that the case has been settled financially.

The duke has vehemently denied all claims made against him, and the agreed-upon sum may never be released.

However, it is estimated to be worth up to £12 million.

Andrew, who hasn’t been seen since the shocking payout, was spotted driving from his Royal Lodge home to Windsor Castle this morning.

His visit is thought to have lasted an hour and coincided with Her Majesty’s hosting of virtual audiences from Windsor earlier today.

At the time of the settlement, US attorney David Boies, who represents Ms Giuffre, stated in a filing that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that they had agreed in principle on a settlement.

He also stated that they will file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter requested that the judge suspend all deadlines and put the case on hold.

Ms Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 and travelling with Andrew’s childhood friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to court documents, the Duke plans to make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, as well as the victims of sex trafficking.”

ANDREW’S SETTLEMENT

According to the document submitted to a US court: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have settled out of court.

“Following Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement, the parties will file a stipulated dismissal (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew plans to make a significant contribution to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew never intended to cast aspersions on Ms Giuffre’s character, and he recognises that she has suffered as a long-standing victim of abuse as well as as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”