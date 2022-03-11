For years, Prince William refused to marry Kate, despite the Queen’s wishes

Prince William and Kate had been dating on and off for about ten years before he proposed.

But what was it that took him so long?

Kate and William began as friends after meeting at St Andrew’s University when they were 19, and their relationship quickly blossomed with them both living in the same house.

And, contrary to popular belief, William did not propose to her soon after they graduated in 2005.

It wasn’t until many years later that William proposed to Kate, with his father, Prince Charles, famously remarking, “They’ve been practising long enough.”

So, why didn’t he agree to marry Kate earlier? According to reports, it was all because of his parents.

She claims he learned from his parents’ mistakes in their relationship and was determined not to repeat them.

“He was aware his father had been pressured into marrying Diana because she was deemed the suitable bride,” she writes.

“He resisted similar pressure and vowed not to be rushed at the altar.” He made his feelings known when he told a journalist on the spur of the moment that he had no plans to marry any time soon.”

But William quickly realised Kate was ‘The One,’ and he proposed with his late mother’s engagement ring.

While he and Kate were travelling in Kenya in October 2010, a month before the official announcement, he got down on one knee.

In an interview following the announcement of their engagement, William revealed how important Princess Diana’s ring was to him.

“It is very special to me and Kate is very special to me now as well. It is only right the two are put together. It is my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today.”