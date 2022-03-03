Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 01:21 am
Former royal chef reveals the Queen's unusual banana-eating habit and strawberry demand

Queen

From Diana’s strict no fat and red meat diet to Prince Harry’s controversial Nando’s order, the royal family’s eating habits never cease to fascinate.

Perhaps no royal eating habit is stranger than the Queen’s eating of bananas.

Darren McGrady, a former royal family chef, spoke with Marie Clare about Her Majesty’s strange eating habits.

Unlike the rest of us, she refuses to peel and eat a banana with her hands, preferring to use a knife and fork to avoid being seen gobbling food “like a monkey,” he says.

McGrady revealed the information in his book “Eating Royally,” where he explained that she cuts off the top and bottom of the banana before slicing through the skin lengthwise.

She then eats the fruit with a fork after chopping it into small pieces.

Confused? We were, too, until etiquette and civility expert William Hanson explained how to handle it.

He elaborated: “Cut off one end of the banana with a fork, then the other end with a knife.

“The knife is then turned on its side and cut into the skin to pry the banana open.

“Once this is finished, you cut a small piece off and eat it.”

Darren also claims that the Queen is picky about the fruits and vegetables she consumes during their respective seasons.

“You can send strawberries every day to the Queen during summer at Balmoral and she’ll never say a word,” he said.

“Try including strawberries on the menu in January, and she’ll scrub out the line and say ‘don’t dare send me genetically modified strawberries.'”

But this isn’t the Queen’s only bizarre eating habit as the way she has her steak is quite surprising.

