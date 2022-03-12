From ‘Gary’ to ‘Wombat,’ here are the most unusual Royal Family nicknames

With the Royal Family known for its stuffy protocols and long list of royal titles, it’s not surprising that royals might have some odd nicknames for their family members when they’re not in the spotlight. From the Queen to Princess Charlotte, it appears that royals from every generation of the Royal Family have interesting nicknames. Here are some of the most unusual royal nicknames that have been reported over the years, but which have yet to be confirmed.

The Queen

The Queen is known by many nicknames in the public, including ‘Liz,’ ‘Lizzie,’ and ‘Her Maj,’ but it appears that the Royal Family has its own for the head of state.

The Queen was famously known as ‘Lilibet’ by her parents, sister Princess Margaret, and late husband, Prince Philip, and the name was given to their daughter Lili by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When Prince William was younger, he reportedly struggled with the word ‘Granny,’ so he referred to the Queen as ‘Gary.’

Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail back in 2015: “On another occasion, the Queen was on hand after William fell over at Buckingham Palace, bawling: ‘Gary, Gary’. A guest who went to help asked who Gary was, assuming it must be a member of the royal household.

“‘I’m Gary,’ explained the Queen, as she scooped him up. ‘He hasn’t learned to say Granny yet.’”

In a documentary marking the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Prince George calls the Queen ‘Gan-Gan’.

And the Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, was thought to call the Queen by another affectionate pet name – ‘Cabbage’.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

To his late mother, Princess Diana, Prince William was affectionately known as ‘Wombat,’ and he told NBC’s Matt Lauer in 2007: “It started when I was two years old. I’ve been told correctly because I can’t remember that far back.

“But when we went to Australia with our parents, the local animal was the wombat.

“So I was basically referred to as that. Not because I resemble a wombat, though I may.”

According to the Sun Online, William is also known affectionately to his wife as ‘Baldy,’ with the nickname originating as a retort to William’s complaints about Kate’s “endless mane of hair.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie

Meghan has been known to refer to her husband Prince Harry as ‘H’ or ‘Haz’ over the years, and it appears Meghan is affectionately known as ‘Meg’ by her husband and friends.

Meghan has previously revealed that her mother, Doria Ragland, has always referred to her as ‘Flower.’

In a video for Save the Children’s #SaveWithStories campaign, Meghan can be heard calling her son Archie by the nickname ‘Arch.’

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

According to reports, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge calls her only daughter ‘Lottie,’ whereas Prince William is said to call his daughter ‘Mignonette,’ which means “small and delicate” in French.

The phrase was thought to have been uttered by William during a 2019 video of the Cambridges exploring Kate’s Back To Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Prince George has reportedly earned the moniker ‘PG Tips,’ after his initials, or ‘PG Tips,’ after the popular British tea brand.