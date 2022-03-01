Gangubai: Alia Bhatt delivers the tenth successful film of her career

Gangubai, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, has scored an opening weekend upside of Rs 37.25 crore and is continuing its winning run at the box office with a good hold on Monday.

On its fourth day, the film’s box office saw a little dip, with statistics hovering around Rs 8 crore, bringing the total to Rs 45.40 crore.

It has surpassed the Rs 50 crore milestone on its fifth day, with receipts increasing owing to the Maha Shivratri festival. The total for the five days is likely to be about Rs 56 crore.

Alia made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and has since gone on to star in films such as 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

Alia has appeared in 13 films so far, with Kalank, Shaandaar, and Highway being her only three failures. However, Alia’s transformation from the high school college student character developed by Student of the Year was aided by the Imtiaz Ali directed picture, which helped to establish her as a competent actor in the Hindi film business.