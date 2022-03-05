Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 07:31 pm
Gauahar Khan shares a heartfelt note for her late father, shares photos

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan remembers her father on his death anniversary

Gauahar Khan is a model, dancer, and actor. On December 25th, 2020, she married Zaid Darbar. Gauahar’s father died a few months after her wedding. The actress was upset and frequently posts on social media about him.

It has been a year since Gauahar Khan’s father died, and she has posted an emotional post with his photos.

Gauahar shared a picture from her wedding, where she is seen standing with Zaid and her father. She posted a heartfelt note as, “My Angel ! #ZafarAhmedKhan 1 year today pappa . Miss u with every breath. I pray to Allah for granting you the best position in jannah ! Ameen . The best father I could ever dream of . A father who taught me how to live my dreams n go after them fearlessly, who gave me the freedom to be who I wanted to be , who wrote my award winning essays for my elocution competitions in school , my father my Hero ! I love you pappa . His style His charm His personality.”

See post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

