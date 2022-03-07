Gemma Collins’ safari trip with her rarely seen stepson Tristan and fiance Rami is revealed

Gemma dressed for her VIP experience at the park in animal print leggings and a warm padded blue coat.

She posted a photo of herself with a ranger named Bob as they prepared to board a van for a tour of the grounds.

“Let’s go BOB I’m so excited @woburn safari,” the GC captioned the photo.

Gemma’s soon-to-be husband Rami joined her, as did his rarely seen son Tristan, whose identity Gemma concealed by securing his face with a heart emoji.

and her stepson Tristan, fiance Rami, and nephew Hayden had a fun-filled family day out at the safari park yesterday.

The reality star, 41, had a great time touring Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire with her closest friends and family.

Tristan, who looked adorable in yellow leggings and Ugg boots, was held in one photo by Gemma’s 14-year-old nephew Hayden, who frequently joins the former TOWIE star on outings.

Before embarking on the tour, the crew got up close and personal with a beautiful elephant before moving on to see zebras.

When they arrived at the tiger enclosure, they wisely stayed in the Jeep and watched the magnificent big cat patrol his grounds from a safe distance.

They then went to see some lions taking a group nap in their shelter before it was time for the giraffes to eat.

“This was breath taking,” wrote Gemma as she shared a video of Rami feeding the cute giraffes some leaves, while little Tristan also joined in.

The last stop of the trip was to see the monkeys, who cheekily clambered onto their vehicle to say hello.

Gemma was clearly thrilled with the tour, posting a video of Rami hugging ranger Bob and captioning the footage: “You was fantastic Bob.”

Gemma also got a selfie with the whole team at Woburn, calling them “excellent”.

Gemma clearly enjoys being a stepmother and auntie. She paid tribute to her nephew Hayden’s birthday last month, and she has previously discussed her relationship with Rami’s son.

Tristan recently went on a date with Gemma and Rami, and Gemma captioned a photo of herself with the boy, “My lovely little dinner date.”

It came after Gemma told us she’s not in a hurry to have a baby because she’s already a stepmother to Tristan.

“Being a mother will happen,” she told The Sun.

“But you have got to keep doing it [having sex].

“Mentally I have done what I have wanted to do.

“I am in a fortunate position now where I can pick and choose. I have done the graft and I do what I want to do now.”

Gemma and Rami began dating in 2011, and had an on-again, off-again relationship for three years before splitting in 2014. He proposed to her in 2013 by hiding a diamond ring in a Christmas pudding. They briefly reconnected in 2017, but Gemma soon returned to James Argent. However, in 2020, she called it quits on that rocky relationship for good, and Gemma has been in love with Rami ever since. Asked if Rami will be a good dad, she said: “Amazing. He has got a son already… so I am a step-mum.

“We are very very happy. We are busy working all the time, but this is it now.”