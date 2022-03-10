Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:43 pm
George R.R. Martin provides a rare update on the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:43 pm
Game of Thrones
George R.R. Martin recently revealed his “deep and heavy” involvement in the Game of Thrones prequel.

He made the announcement in a candid blog post titled The Winds of Winter, which went live on Wednesday morning.

“Those have taken a tonne of my time and attention this year,” he wrote.

“Some people have expressed doubts about how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is quite extensive. Every one of the new shows has me deeply, intensely involved.”

Before concluding he also added, “It’s my world, and while I have been working closely with some fantastic writers and showrunners, ultimately it is up to me to try to keep the canon… well, canonical… and to do all I can to help make the new shows great.”

