Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:17 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Get to Know Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:17 am
Sydney Sweeney
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

AFTER being photographed with a large diamond on her left ring finger, rumours have started to circulate that rising star Sydney Sweeney is engaged.

She and her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, have been together since 2018.

Who is Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney was photographed wearing a large diamond ring in California on Monday, February 28.

On March 2, People confirmed her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Sydney and Davino have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, only appearing together in public on a few occasions.

Davino is a 37-year-old restaurateur from Chicago.

Sydney admitted in her Cosmopolitan cover storey for February 2022 that she doesn’t “date people in the spotlight.”

“I don’t date actors, musicians, or anyone in the entertainment industry because it’s easier for me to be normal Syd that way,” she explained.

“I have a great support system,” the 24-year-old continued. I have people who will fight for me and allow me to be on a pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too brightly and I need to take a step back.’

“I am looking for a best friend.” I need to be able to hang out with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get tired of, and with whom I can laugh every single day.”

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney, who was born on September 12, 1997, is a rising actress from Washington state.

Sydney asked her parents to let her audition for an indie film when she was 12 years old.

“They were holding auditions, so I begged my parents to let me audition by putting together a five-year business plan presentation,” she told Coveteur in an interview.

Sydney and her family relocated to Los Angeles after landing her first role, where she continued to make a name for herself.

What is her net worth?

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She is best known for her roles in the television shows Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria, and White Lotus.

The actress has also appeared in films such as Big Time Adolescence, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, and The Voyeurs.

Read More

1 hour ago
Who is Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about Armie Hammer's ex

EX-GIRLFRIEND of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, Morgan Wallen, has been linked to...
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian finally speaks out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's love child, admitting the scandal is "not fun to talk about."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN has spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's love child,...
1 hour ago
Who is Parker McCollum’s fiancée Hallie Ray Light?

PARKER McCOLLUM is an Austin, Texas-based country singer-songwriter who rose to prominence...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian has been lambasted for using her own image in an International Women's Day post

Fans slammed KIM Kardashian as "delusional" after she celebrated International Women's Day...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner takes fans inside her massive all-pink Kylie Cosmetics office for new Hulu reality show promo clip

In a new preview for the Kardashians' Hulu reality show, KYLIE Jenner...
2 hours ago
Katie Price shares adorable photos with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women's Day

KATIE PRICE has shared a touching photo with her terminally ill mother...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rolling Loud Miami 2022
6 mins ago
How to buy tickets of Rolling Loud Miami 2022

The ROLLING LOUD Miami music festival is back, and tickets are expected...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
16 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 10,...
Rocket moon crash LIVE:
17 mins ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...
Rocket moon crash LIVE:
21 mins ago
Rocket moon crash LIVE: Space junk ‘HITS’ the moon at 5,800mph, and China denies responsibility after SpaceX is blamed for the ‘error.’

AN OUT-OF-CONTROL rocket component the size of a school bus has most...
Adsence Ad 300X600