Get to Know Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino

AFTER being photographed with a large diamond on her left ring finger, rumours have started to circulate that rising star Sydney Sweeney is engaged.

She and her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, have been together since 2018.

Who is Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney was photographed wearing a large diamond ring in California on Monday, February 28.

On March 2, People confirmed her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Sydney and Davino have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, only appearing together in public on a few occasions.

Davino is a 37-year-old restaurateur from Chicago.

Sydney admitted in her Cosmopolitan cover storey for February 2022 that she doesn’t “date people in the spotlight.”

“I don’t date actors, musicians, or anyone in the entertainment industry because it’s easier for me to be normal Syd that way,” she explained.

“I have a great support system,” the 24-year-old continued. I have people who will fight for me and allow me to be on a pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too brightly and I need to take a step back.’

“I am looking for a best friend.” I need to be able to hang out with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get tired of, and with whom I can laugh every single day.”

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney, who was born on September 12, 1997, is a rising actress from Washington state.

Sydney asked her parents to let her audition for an indie film when she was 12 years old.

“They were holding auditions, so I begged my parents to let me audition by putting together a five-year business plan presentation,” she told Coveteur in an interview.

Sydney and her family relocated to Los Angeles after landing her first role, where she continued to make a name for herself.

What is her net worth?

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She is best known for her roles in the television shows Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria, and White Lotus.

The actress has also appeared in films such as Big Time Adolescence, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, and The Voyeurs.