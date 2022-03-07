Adsence Ads 300X250
07th Mar, 2022. 08:38 pm
Gigi Hadid has promised to donate her Fashion Month earnings to Ukrainian relief efforts

07th Mar, 2022. 08:38 pm
Gigi Hadid has promised to donate her Fashion Month earnings to Ukrainian relief efforts

This year’s fall/winter fashion shows took place as Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Although the timing wasn’t ideal, Gigi Hadid is creating her own silver lining by announcing that she will donate all of her fashion month earnings to Ukrainian relief efforts.

“Having a set fashion month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” wrote Hadid on Instagram. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.” Revealing that she’s “following in the footsteps” of fellow model Mica Argañaraz, Gigi explained that she is “pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

 

She went on, “We must keep our eyes and hearts open to all forms of human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, regardless of politics, race, or religion. At the end of the day, it is innocent lives that pay for war, not leaders. KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF UKRAINE. PALESTINE, KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF. PEACE, PEACE, PEACE” Gigi’s post included photos and videos from her time on and off the runway this season in New York, Milan, and Paris.

Gigi has walked in most of the major runway shows in the last month, including Michael Kors, Versace, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood, and many others. And she isn’t the only fashion figure raising awareness about Ukraine’s dire situation. Balenciaga dedicated its fall/winter show to the country, and creative director Demna Gvasalia dressed in blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s flag. Meanwhile, brands and retailers such as Chanel, Nike, and Net-a-Porter have discontinued exporting to Russia.

 

