Gigi Hadid looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Gigi Hadid is a gorgeous American model. She was born on April 23rd, 1995 in Los Angeles, California, America. In 2014, she made her modelling at the British Fashion Council.

She is a talented model who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her modelling career.

She is very active on her social media accounts and never fails to impress her followers by sharing her most recent, stunning photos.

Here are a few of the latest pictures of Gigi Hadid.

Have a look!