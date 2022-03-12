Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was hospitalised after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms,” but the model has since revealed that she is completely recovered.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband [Justin Bieber] when I began having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the 25-year-old revealed on Saturday, March 12, via her Instagram Story. “They discovered that I had a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a minor lack of oxygen, but my body passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” Hailey continued. Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and well wishes.

On Saturday, TMZ was the first to report that the model had been admitted to a Palm Springs hospital after suffering a medical emergency that affected her movement.

Prior to her health scare, the “Who’s in My Bathroom” YouTube personality was photographed earlier this week attending her love Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” concert in California.

“Can’t keep this one down,” the 28-year-old “Peaches” singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday, March 10, alongside a photo of the pair backstage.

The anticipated live show comes less than a month after he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to postpone the start date of his rescheduled tour. (Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the concerts were scheduled to begin in March 2020.)

“Relax, Justin. I’m glad to see you back doing what you enjoy. The first show was incredible,” Justin’s manager Scooter Braun confirmed via Instagram in February 2022.

Hailey and the “Yummy” singer married in September 2018 after an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. Hailey revealed shortly after their wedding that Justin’s mental health issues had strained their relationship.

“I remember calling [my mom, Kennya Baldwin] a few times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn, and I was crying and saying, ‘I just can’t do it.'” “There’s no way I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,” Hailey said of the couple’s relationship during an appearance on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast in November 2021. “But I also believe I was in it.” I made a choice. I know I’ve loved this person for a very long time, and now is not the time to give up on him. That’s something I’d never do to him.”

“Imagine abandoning someone in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially,” she said at the time. That’s not my personality. So, regardless of the outcome, I was going to stick with it.”

Since then, the couple’s romance has flourished as they have continued to support one another and share sweet social media tributes.

“Happy birthday, my little one… “There are so many amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the best part is that I get to share it with you,” Hailey wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “I adore you… here’s to 28.”