Hailey Bieber confirms she is fully recovered after a health scare, calling it one of the “scariest moments” of her life

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms,” but the model has now confirmed that she is fully recovered. Hailey took to Instagram to express her concerns and provide an update on her health.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I began having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the model wrote in her message, which can be seen below. “They discovered that I had a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a minor lack of oxygen, but my body passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” Her full statement can be found here:

TMZ was the first to report on Saturday that the model had been taken to a Palm Springs hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that affected her movement. Prior to her health concerns, the Who’s in My Bathroom YouTube celebrity was spotted earlier this week in California at Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour event. Hailey Baldwin, on the other hand, is said to be back home after being hospitalised for a brain ailment that may be related to COVID.

According to TMZ, the model was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs for an unspecified period of time because the illness was interfering with her walking. This type of COVID adverse effect is common in the elderly, so the discovery comes as quite a surprise. Meanwhile, Hailey and the Yummy singer married in September 2018 after a long-distance relationship. The couple’s relationship has grown stronger since then, as they have continued to support one another and exchange romantic social media tributes.