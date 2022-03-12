Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:16 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Hailey Bieber confirms she is fully recovered after a health scare, calling it one of the “scariest moments” of her life

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:16 am
Hailey Bieber
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms,” but the model has now confirmed that she is fully recovered. Hailey took to Instagram to express her concerns and provide an update on her health.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I began having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the model wrote in her message, which can be seen below. “They discovered that I had a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a minor lack of oxygen, but my body passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” Her full statement can be found here:

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber confirms she is fully recovered after a health scare, calling it one of the “scariest moments” of her life

TMZ was the first to report on Saturday that the model had been taken to a Palm Springs hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that affected her movement. Prior to her health concerns, the Who’s in My Bathroom YouTube celebrity was spotted earlier this week in California at Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour event. Hailey Baldwin, on the other hand, is said to be back home after being hospitalised for a brain ailment that may be related to COVID.

According to TMZ, the model was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs for an unspecified period of time because the illness was interfering with her walking. This type of COVID adverse effect is common in the elderly, so the discovery comes as quite a surprise. Meanwhile, Hailey and the Yummy singer married in September 2018 after a long-distance relationship. The couple’s relationship has grown stronger since then, as they have continued to support one another and exchange romantic social media tributes.

Read More

34 mins ago
Queen, 95, is so frail that she can't walk her beloved corgis any longer – and hasn't been able to do so for six months

Because of her frailty, THE QUEEN is unable to walk her beloved...
43 mins ago
Maralee Nichols Displays Post-Baby Body Progress Following the Birth of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son: Photos

From fitness model to mother! Since giving birth to her and Tristan...
54 mins ago
Kim Kardashian's Skims Introduces Crotchless Catsuits — and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

It's an interesting outfit. Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, has released a...
1 hour ago
Who is Alina Kabaeva Putin’s rumoured girlfriend, do they have children

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, reports and rumours about Russian President...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah's unseen bold dance videos for "Dilbar Song"

Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation and most trending personality, has been...
2 hours ago
Fans of Molly Mae Hague have noticed the same thing in her latest bikini photo

MOLLY-MAE HAGUE has wowed fans with a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
21 mins ago
New images from Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ suggest Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Russia

The makers of Netflix's royal show, The Crown, have released a new...
Hailey Bieber
27 mins ago
Hailey Bieber was admitted to the hospital with a brain condition after experiencing’stroke-like symptoms.’

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was hospitalised after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the...
Queen Elizabeth
32 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth only answers her ‘anti-hacker encryption’ phone when she needs to talk to two people

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption"...
Queen
34 mins ago
Queen, 95, is so frail that she can’t walk her beloved corgis any longer – and hasn’t been able to do so for six months

Because of her frailty, THE QUEEN is unable to walk her beloved...
Adsence Ad 300X600