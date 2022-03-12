Hailey Bieber has returned home following the discovery of a small blood clot in her brain by doctors

According to an Instagram storey she posted on Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she had a health scare this week due to “a very small blood clot to my brain.”

On Thursday morning, the 25-year-old model said she was having breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, when she began experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.”

According to her post, she was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where doctors discovered she “had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

After enduring “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” Hailey Bieber said she’s at home and doing well.