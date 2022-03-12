Hailey Bieber has returned home following the discovery of a small blood clot in her brain by doctors
According to an Instagram storey she posted on Saturday, Hailey Bieber revealed that she had a health scare this week due to “a very small blood clot to my brain.”
On Thursday morning, the 25-year-old model said she was having breakfast with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, when she began experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.”
According to her post, she was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs, California, where doctors discovered she “had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”
After enduring “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” Hailey Bieber said she’s at home and doing well.
“I’m so grateful to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses who looked after me! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and well wishes, as well as for all of your love and support “She stated.
Hailey was admitted to the hospital nearly three weeks after her husband Justin tested positive for the coronavirus last month. Since then, the 28-year-old singer has recovered.
