Hailey Bieber is home now after doctors found a blood clot in her brain

After being hospitalized to the hospital for a neurological issue, Hailey Bieber has been discharged.

PEOPLE confirms that the model was hospitalized earlier this week in Palm Springs for a medical issue.

According to a statement released on Saturday, Bieber was brought to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber posted in a statement on her Instagram Story.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she continued.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Bieber added, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Hailey’s health concerns come after Justin Bieber, Hailey’s husband was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month. Justin, 28, has since recovered from COVID-19.

Justin developed COVID-19 in February, according to PEOPLE, and had to postpone several performance dates on his Justice World Tour as a result.

The artist was also forced to postpone his gig in Las Vegas, which was eventually rescheduled for June 28.