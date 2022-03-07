Adsence Ad 160X600
Hajra Yamin looks like a sparkling star in recent photo
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. The stunning actress has worked on a variety of projects and has starred in a number of films as a leading lady.
Despite the fact that Hajra’s Instagram page has now been changed into a public account, she still has a large number of followers.
The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.
Hajra Yamin has posted a gorgeous picture on her social media account. Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Download BOL News App for latest news