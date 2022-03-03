Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:53 am
Hajra Yamin shares gorgeous photos from their trip to Turkey

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:53 am
Hajra Yamin
A mesmerising photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actress Hajra Yamin is doing the rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media.

“# capadocia # turkey # snow # cantfeelmynose # blessed # hajrayamin,” she wrote.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani television actress and model. Maan Jao Na, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.

