Hajra Yamin shares gorgeous photos from their trip to Turkey

A mesmerising photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actress Hajra Yamin is doing the rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media.

“# capadocia # turkey # snow # cantfeelmynose # blessed # hajrayamin,” she wrote.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani television actress and model. Maan Jao Na, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.

