Hajra Yamin shares gorgeous photos from their trip to Turkey
A mesmerising photo of Pakistan showbiz industry actress Hajra Yamin is doing the rounds on social media.
The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which went viral on social media.
“# capadocia # turkey # snow # cantfeelmynose # blessed # hajrayamin,” she wrote.
Take a look!
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.
Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani television actress and model. Maan Jao Na, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2018.
