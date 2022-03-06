Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:23 am
Hania Aamir shares her most beautiful pictures

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:23 am
Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani media industry. She was born on February 12, 1997, in Pakistan. She started her career with the drama series Anaa in 2019.

She has 4.9 million followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers.

She is quite active on her Instagram accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos.

She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable response from the public.

Sharing her latest photos Here we have a picture of Hania Aamir. Take a look:

She shared the photo with the caption “happy.”

